

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - Evotec AG (EVTCY.PK, EVOTF.PK) said Wednesday that its multi-target alliance with Bayer (BAYZF.PK, BAYRY.PK, BYR.L) has advanced another promising small molecule into Phase I for the treatment of endometriosis, a painful, debilitating reproductive condition that affects about 176 million women worldwide. The milestone was achieved under the highly successful strategic alliance Evotec and Bayer entered in October 2012.



Evotec noted that the goal of this collaboration is to discover three clinical candidates within the five-year alliance. Both parties contribute drug targets and high-quality technology infrastructures and share the responsibility for early research and pre-clinical characterisation of potential clinical candidates in the disease area of endometriosis.



Since the beginning of the collaboration, six first-in-class/best-in-class non-hormonal pre-clinical candidates have been generated, three of which have now advanced into clinical trials, Evotec said.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX