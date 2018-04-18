

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks may follow Wall Street and Asia higher on Wednesday as the U.S. earnings season got off to a good start and the People's Bank of China announced a cut in the reserve requirement ratio for banks to support liquidity.



Sentiment received a further boost after U.S. President Donald Trump said the United States is engaged in direct talks at 'extremely high levels' with North Korea to try to set up a summit in the next two months.



U.S. stocks rallied overnight as housing data, industrial output figures and a slew of earnings reports from the likes of Johnson & Johnson, Goldman Sachs, UnitedHealth and Netflix impressed investors.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.9 percent to reach its best closing level in a month, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite surged 1.7 percent and the S&P 500 added 1.1 percent.



Asian stock markets are broadly higher despite China imposing preliminary tariffs of 178.6 percent on U.S. sorghum in an anti-dumping investigation.



In another development, China said it would allow full foreign ownership of automakers in five years, ending restrictions that helped to fuel its dispute with Washington.



The International Monetary Fund warned on Tuesday that an escalation of trade disputes between the U.S. and China could undermine global economic growth.



Safe-haven assets such as gold and the yen eased as the dollar edged up on improved risk appetite after the release of upbeat U.S. data. Oil prices rose in Asian trading on data showing lower U.S. crude inventories.



IBM shares fell in after-hours trade after its full-year profit forecast missed estimates. On the other hand, United Continental reported stronger than expected earnings for the first quarter, sending its shares higher by about 3 percent in the extended session.



Morgan Stanley and U.S. Bancorp will unveil their financial results before the opening bell later today.



On the data front, consumer prices from the U.K. and euro area as well as the Fed's Beige Book, a compilation of anecdotal evidence on economic conditions in the twelve Fed districts, are due later in the session.



European markets hit seven-week highs on Tuesday as Syria tensions eased and focus shifted toward corporate earnings.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index gained 0.8 percent. The German DAX climbed 1.6 percent, France's CAC 40 index rose 0.8 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 advanced 0.4 percent.



