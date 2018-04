PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Danone (DANOY.PK) reported that, in the first quarter 2018, consolidated sales were 6.08 billion euros, up 4.9% on a like-for-like New Danone basis, reflecting a positive contribution from both volume and value growth, up 1.1% and 3.8% respectively. Reported sales were up 10.8% for the period.



Looking forward, Danone continues to target double-digit recurring EPS growth at constant exchange rate for 2018, excluding Yakult Transaction Impact.



