

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hunting plc (HTG.L) reported that revenues in the first three months of the year have been at a similar average monthly run rate to that reported in fourth quarter of 2017. The Group reported an underlying EBITDA in the period of approximately $32.7 million.



The Group said it has started the year well and given that the general market outlook remains steady in North America and Hunting's other regional operations are seeing improved market sentiment, management expectations for the full year have improved. Management currently expects full year result to be within the upper half of current market consensus.



The Group noted that its next scheduled trading update is 28 June 2018, ahead of the interim results due for release on 30 August 2018.



