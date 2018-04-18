sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 18.04.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 575 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

8,705 Euro		+0,22
+2,59 %
WKN: 867085 ISIN: GB0004478896 Ticker-Symbol: 0YT 
Aktie:
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
HUNTING PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
HUNTING PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,80
9,15
09:41
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
HUNTING PLC
HUNTING PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HUNTING PLC8,705+2,59 %