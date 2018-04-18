Members are experiencing Technical disturbances on the following markets:



Nasdaq Nordic:



-- Nasdaq Stockholm Equity -- Nasdaq Copenhagen Equity -- Nasdaq Helsinki Equity -- Nasdaq Iceland Equity and Fixed income -- Nasdaq Nordic Index-, Equity- and Fixed Income Derivatives -- Nasdaq Stockholm Fixed Income -- Nasdaq Copenhagen Fixed Income -- Nasdaq Helsinki Fixed Income



Nasdaq Baltic:



-- Nasdaq Riga Equity -- Nasdaq Tallinn Equity -- Nasdaq Vilnius Equity -- Nasdaq Riga Fixed Income -- Nasdaq Tallinn Fixed Income -- Nasdaq Vilnius Fixed Income



Nasdaq Commodities



-- Nasdaq Commodities



Troubleshooting is in progress.



Next update in 15 minutes.



For trading information please contact:



Trading Operations + 46 8 405 7360 tradingoperations@nasdaq.com



For technical questions please contact:



Technical Support + 46 8 405 6750 technicalsupport@nasdaq.com



For trade and technical questions please contact:



Trade and Technical Support + 46 8 405 6410 operator@nasdaq.com