Evotec AG (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: EVT, TecDAX, ISIN: DE0005664809) announced today that its multi-target alliance with Bayer has advanced another promising small molecule into Phase I for the treatment of endometriosis, a painful, debilitating reproductive condition that affects approximately 176 million women worldwide.

This milestone was achieved under the highly successful strategic alliance Evotec and Bayer entered in October 2012. The goal of this collaboration is to discover three clinical candidates within the five-year alliance. Both parties contribute innovative drug targets and high-quality technology infrastructures and share the responsibility for early research and pre-clinical characterisation of potential clinical candidates in the disease area of endometriosis. Since the beginning of the collaboration, six first-in-class/best-in-class non-hormonal pre-clinical candidates have been generated, three of which have now advanced into clinical trials.

Dr Mario Polywka, Chief Operating Officer of Evotec, commented: "Since we began collaborating with Bayer in 2012, the joint teams have combined cutting-edge science, significant drug discovery expertise, and a shared commitment to bring new therapeutic options to the millions of women suffering from endometriosis. Today, we have delivered on our very high expectations with the advancement of our third novel drug candidate into Phase I studies to treat this high unmet medical need. Bayer is a great partner and we look forward to further advancing our endometriosis pipeline."

About Endometriosis

Endometriosis is a painful, debilitating reproductive condition that affects an estimated 176 million women worldwide or 10% of women of reproductive age. It is caused by the abnormal growth of tissue similar to that, which lines the uterus (endometrial tissue) in locations outside of the uterine cavity, where it causes ectopic lesion growth, crippling pain, heavy menstrual bleeding, fatigue and infertility. Endometrial growth is commonly found on the ovaries and pelvic peritoneum, potentially involving other organs of the pelvic cavity as e.g. bladder, bowel, and the rectovaginal space. There is no known cure for endometriosis and most available drug treatments fail to control the pain associated with the condition over the long term. Endometriosis is a highly complex and heterogeneous disease and there is still a high unmet medical need for innovative therapies which address the individual needs of affected women. The disease can greatly impact a woman's social, professional and personal life, and women with endometriosis often experience a higher incidence of depression and emotional distress due to the uncertainty of diagnosis, unpredictability of symptoms and living a normal life. Find more information at http://endometriosisfoundation.org or http://endometriosis-league.eu.

Evotec is a drug discovery alliance and development partnership company focused on rapidly progressing innovative product approaches with leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academics, patient advocacy groups and venture capitalists. We operate worldwide providing the highest quality stand-alone and integrated drug discovery solutions, covering all activities from target-to-clinic to meet the industry's need for innovation and efficiency in drug discovery (EVT Execute). The Company has established a unique position by assembling top-class scientific experts and integrating state-of-the-art technologies as well as substantial experience and expertise in key therapeutic areas including neuroscience, infectious diseases, diabetes and complications of diabetes, pain, inflammation, and oncology and. On this basis, Evotec has built a broad and deep pipeline of more than 80 partnered product opportunities at clinical, pre-clinical and discovery stages (EVT Innovate). Evotec has established multiple long-term discovery alliances with partners including Bayer, CHDI, Sanofi and UCB and development partnerships with e.g. Sanofi in the field of diabetes, Pfizer in the field of tissue fibrosis and Celgene in the field of neurodegenerative diseases. For additional information, please go to www.evotec.com and follow us on Twitter @EvotecAG.

