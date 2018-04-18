KINECT Re-energises the Performance and Financing of the Healthcare Landscape

SYDNEY, April 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- A new organization Kinect (KinectHub.com) is redefining healthcare systems in low income countries, while providing a new financial and technology ecosystem that will benefit stakeholders, administrators and most importantly the end healthcare user.

For the past three years, Kinect'steam of experts have been working with governments across Africa and international donor organisations to understand their challenges and deliver healthcare solutions. The major barrier is addressing the issues of ongoing costs of delivery, accountability of funding distribution and securing reliable electronic health records.

The Kinect token-based economy will drive improvements in health systems and lift the efficacy and transparency of some of the US$400bn (+) donated each year to countries in need, providing a much needed solution.

An integral part of the technology platform behind Kinect is the blockchain technology that solves storage, security and accountability issues. Using blockchain technology on an Ontology network provides a secure peer-to-peer network with greater efficiency.

Kinect is committed to providing a 'no-cost' service for the end user, meaning every patient that visits healthcare will be captured electronically and benefit from the new system, with improved access to services, medications, vaccines and drugs without additional cost.

Through this process, Kinect is able to capture and build a valuable database of medical information, creating Big Data value for its stakeholders, such as large multinational corporations, pharmaceutical companies, insurance companies, NGOs, research facilities and universities.

Aid organizations and healthcare providers have long struggled to implement marketing and outreach approaches in Africa, largely due to poor data and ineffective transfer systems.

CEO of Kinect, Guy Newing talks about launching Kinect.

"Countries in Africa are still suffering from infectious diseases like HIV, tuberculosis and malaria, which are treatable, however a major cause of death in African countries, with some of the lowest life expectancies in the world. Kinect really tackles this head on, solving the problem of traditional paper trails and ineffective recording systems. It's a unified system that uses the power of blockchain to record, store and communicate data," he says.

Kinect is currently raising initial funding for global investor conferences and marketing activities to promote their Initial Coin Offering (ICO). The total ICO raising is US$42m to be issued at US$0.18 per token. The Pre-ICO offer will kick off in a matter of weeks at US$0.09 and is capped at a maximum 171m tokens.

The first US$9m worth of tokens sold in the pre-sale will be matched dollar by dollar with donations to a range of African healthcare aligned charities.

Kinect will be featuring at the London Blockchain Expo at London Olympiathisweek from April 18-19. CEO Guy Newing will be speaking about the Kinect system on April 18at 3.30pm.

For more about the Kinect team,its advisors, ICO dates and global partnerships head online,or topre-register: www.kinecthub.com

