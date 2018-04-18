

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Jupiter Fund Management plc (JUP.L) reported Wednesday, in its first-quarter trading statement, that total assets under management or AUM decreased to 46.85 billion pounds as of March 31, 2018 from 50.18 billion pounds as of December 31, 2017.



Total AUM decreased during the quarter with net outflows and negative market returns across all channels.



Net outflows during the quarter were 1.3 billion pounds. Net mutual fund outflows were 0.9 billion pounds during the quarter.



The company's Fixed Income strategy, responsible for the majority of 2017's inflows, experienced a quarter of outflows, with clients withdrawing a net 1.1 billion pounds of assets in the period.



Other strategies contributed net inflows in the period, with the European Growth and Multi-Asset strategies in particular experiencing a good positive quarter.



Geographically, the UK was broadly flat during the quarter, however all other regions contributed net outflows, with Continental Europe and Asia the most impacted.



The company noted that after 2017's strong flows and financial results, it has faced more challenging conditions in the first quarter of this year.



Looking ahead, Jupiter Fund Management continues to target further diversification by product, client type and geographic reach as the driver for continued growth in its business. The company expects to maintain disciplined investment in its operating model to support this growth.



