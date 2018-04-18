

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (MONY.L) reported first-quarter revenues of 88.3 million pounds, an increase of 4% from prior year. Core group revenues were 81.7 million pounds, up 4%. The Group noted that the drivers of trading in the first quarter were: strong Insurance switching underpinned by competitive pricing; Money switching reduced without the strong promotional products of the previous quarter; and Home Services saw strong growth in core energy switching.



Looking forward, the Board of Moneysupermarket.com Group said it remains confident of meeting current market expectations.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX