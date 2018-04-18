

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Europe's passenger car sales declined in March, which was the first March drop since 2014, the European Automobile Manufacturers Association reported Wednesday.



Car sales decreased 5.3 percent year-on-year to 1.79 million units in March. However, the agency said last year's sales figure was biggest on record for March constituting a high basis of comparison.



Sales had increased 4.3 percent in February and 7.1 percent in January.



Momentum started to slow in some markets, especially in the UK, where sales plunged 15.7 percent. Italy's new car demand decreased 5.8 percent and Germany's sales dropped 3.4 percent.



Meanwhile, sales rose 2.2 percent in France and climbed 2.1 percent in Spain.



In the first quarter, demand for new cars in the European Union remained slightly positive, at 0.7 percent despite last month's decline.



