MAG Interactive AB (publ) Presents Interim Report Sep 2017 - Feb 2018

STOCKHOLM, April 18,2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "The number of daily active players during the quarter is up 74% compared to the same period previous year. With more than 10 million monthly active players and true evergreens like Quiz Duel and Ruzzle in the portfolio we have a fantastic and loyal player base to entertain for many years to come.

The game contribution is up 22% compared to last year but the marketing investments are lower than we would like and we are not pleased with the decrease in revenues that comes as a result of that. Even though we see a positive trend in marketing investments versus the previous reporting period we are still not happy with the overall volumes and it remains a focus area for the company.

After test launches in Australia, Canada and Sweden we are now preparing for a global launch of our next big game title, Word Domination. It is a unique game with big potential and a strong addition to our portfolio of word games.This will be our biggest launch since 2016 and we are very excited about the upcoming release."

SUMMARY OF THE PERIOD DECEMBER 2017 UNTIL FEBRUARY 2018

The Group's Net sales for the period were 58,938 KSEK (66,983 KSEK), a decrease of 12% compared to the same period previous year. Net sales adjusted for currency effects is 62,319 KSEK

The Group's game contribution for the period was 28,459 KSEK (23,395 KSEK), an increase of 22% compared to the same period the previous year.

Daily and monthly active users (DAU och MAU) were 3.1 million and 11.4 million respectively during the quarter, in increase 74% and 53% respectively compared to the same period previous year.

Adjusted EBITDA for the period was 1,610 KSEK (8,932 KSEK)'

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS SINCE THE END OF THE REPORTING PERIOD

On March 29 the company announced that it had decided to launch the game Word Domination, currently in soft launch, globally. The launch is planned to take place in the period April to June.

Full interim report is available at http://www.maginteractive.com/investor-relations/.

Further reporting dates

Interim report September-May 2017/2018 4 July 2018 Interim report September-August 2017/2018 and year-end report 17 October 2018

TWITCH CAST

The 18th of April at 10:00, CEO Daniel Hasselberg and CFO Magnus Wiklander will hold a Twitch video cast call to present the interim report. Link to the Twitch feed www.twitch.com/maginteractive.

More information is available at www.maginteractive.se/investor-relations.

This announcement contains inside information pursuant to Article 7 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation relating to MAG Interactive AB (publ). The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact persons set out below, on April 18, 2018 at 08.00 CET.

For additional information, please contact:

Daniel Hasselberg

VD

+46 (0)8-644-35-40

daniel@maginteractive.com

Magnus Wiklander

CFO

+46 (0)8-644-35-40

magnus.wiklander@maginteractive.com

About MAG Interactive

MAG Interactive is a leading developer and publisher of casual mobile games for a global audience. MAG Interactive reaches over 10 million active players every month and the game portfolio consists of ten successful games with over 200 million downloads, including successful titles Ruzzle, Quiz Duel and WordBrain, all of which have reached #1 spots on the App Store and Google Play. With offices located in Stockholm and Brighton, MAG Interactive's games are distributed through virtual app stores allowing for global reach with minimum effort. MAG Interactive is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier with ticker MAGI. Avanza Bank AB is acting as MAG Interactive's Certified Adviser. For more information visit www.maginteractive.com.

