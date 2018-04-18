Intu Properties plc - Statement re Hammerson plc

Press Release

18 APRIL 2018

INTU PROPERTIES PLC ('INTU')

STATEMENT RE HAMMERSON PLC ('HAMMERSON')

intu notes the announcement issued by the Board of Hammerson this morning withdrawing its recommendation that its shareholders vote in favour of its all-share offer for intu (the "intu Transaction').

As recently as 19 March 2018, in its first response to the approach by Klépierre S.A., Hammerson reaffirmed its intention to proceed with the intu Transaction stating that "the Board of Hammerson remains fully committed to [the intu Transaction], which the Board continues to believe will deliver significant value for Hammerson shareholders.'

Further, Hammerson issued a positive trading update on 5 April 2018.

intu also issued a trading update on 17 April 2018 which underlined its strong trading performance.

intu therefore regards as unsatisfactory the explanations given by the Board of Hammerson for its withdrawal of its recommendation of the intu Transaction, a transaction which intu has been pursuing in good faith since its announcement on 6 December 2017.

The Board of intu is entirely confident of intu's commercial future and prospects. The trading update issued yesterday underlined the key strengths of intu's business. intu will further update shareholders in due course on its plans.

The Board of intu will be meeting to consider Hammerson's request not to convene a shareholders' meeting to vote on the intu Transaction.

intu properties plc

Susan Marsden Group Company Secretary +44 (0)20 7887 7073

intu owns and manages some of the best shopping centres, in some of the strongest locations, in the UK and Spain.

Our UK portfolio is made up of 17 centres, including eight of the top 20, and in Spain we own three of the country's top 10 centres, with advanced plans to build a fourth.

We are passionate about creating compelling experiences, in centre and online, that make our customers smile and help our retailers flourish.

We attract over 400 million customer visits and 26 million website visits a year offering a multichannel approach that truly supports retail strategies. In 2017, we launched the UK's first tailor-made promotional services model to help brands as they look to optimise their portfolio or expand their UK coverage.

Our strategic focus on prime, high-footfall flagship destinations, combined with the strength and popularity of our brand, means that intu offers enhanced footfall, dwell time and loyalty. This helps our retailers flourish, driving occupancy and income growth.

We are committed to our local communities, with our centres supporting over 120,000 jobs (representing about 3 per cent of the total UK retail workforce), and to operating with environmental responsibility. We have already met or exceeded a significant number of our 2020 environmental targets.

