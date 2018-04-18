

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - BT Group (BT_A.L, BT) said Wednesday that it will bring together its enterprise businesses in the UK and Republic of Ireland to accelerate its transformation, simplify its operating model. The company noted that its Business and Public Sector and Wholesale and Ventures are to be combined to create a new business unit, BT Enterprise.



Gerry McQuade, currently CEO of the Wholesale and Ventures business, has been appointed to bring together and lead the new organisation.



The new organisation will provide products and services to organisations in the small-to-medium sized business, corporate and public sectors, and provide wholesale services to around 1,400 communication providers in the UK and Republic of Ireland.



The business will also include BT's Ventures business which acts as an incubator for potential new growth areas of the company.



Gerry will lead BT Enterprise from 1 May 2018 and it will report as a single unit from 1 October 2018.



After five years on BT's Executive Committee, and 12 years in BT, Graham Sutherland is leaving BT.



BT's Global Services unit will continue to provide services to multinational companies operating in the UK and worldwide.



