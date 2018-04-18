

SLOUGH (dpa-AFX) - Segro PLC (SGRO.L) reported that, in the first quarter, the Group contracted 27.3 million pounds of new headline rent compared to 16.3 million pounds, prior year, including 23.3 million pounds of pre-lets compared to 10.6 million pounds of pre-lets. The vacancy rate has remained low at 5.0 percent.



First-quarter net investment totalled 50 million pounds, comprising 65 million pounds of asset and land disposals, 24 million pounds of asset acquisitions and 91 million pounds of development capex and land purchases. Net debt (including the Group's share of debt in joint ventures) at 31 March 2018 remained stable at 2.4 billion pounds.



The 2018 interim results will be published on 26 July 2018.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX