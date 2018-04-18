LoveCrafts is pleased to announce the appointment of Sir Peter Bazalgette as chairman of the Board.

Sir Peter is currently chairman of ITV Plc, is a non-executive board member at UK Research and Innovation and serves on the Advisory Boards of BBH and YouGov. His previous roles include Chairman of the Arts Council, President of the Royal Television Society, and Non-Executive Director of Channel 4. He was also Chief Creative Officer of Endemol where he created many successful lifestyle formats.

LoveCrafts CEO Edward Griffith said: "We are thrilled to welcome Sir Peter into the LoveCrafts family. His insight into the converging worlds of media and technology, his experience bringing subjects of passion to large audiences, and his commitment to the arts are a wonderful fit for us on our journey to be the home for craft lovers."

Sir Peter said: "I am delighted to be joining LoveCrafts as its chairman. The scale and vision of the company, established just five years ago, are impressive and I am excited to be a part of this next chapter."

LoveCrafts also announces the appointment of Marcus Jennings as Chief Financial Officer and Usama Dar as Chief Technology Officer. Marcus joins from global marketplace Just Eat Plc, where in his role as Group Finance Director he steered the company through its successful flotation on the LSE in 2014. Usama was previously Chief Technology Officer of Matches Fashion and of Westwing Group, the international content and ecommerce business for home and living.

About LoveCrafts

LoveCrafts' mix of content, commerce and community provides a complete ecosystem for makers, from inspiration to project planning, buying their supplies and sharing their creations.

LoveCrafts was founded in 2012 and is backed by leading technology investors Balderton Capital, Highland Capital Europe and Scottish Equity Partners.The company has offices in London, Kyiv and New York, and distribution centres in Missouri and Manchester.

Awards: LoveCrafts was ranked 114 in the FT1000 Fastest Growing Companies in Europe, 2018; 3rd in the Sunday Times Tech Track 2017; is a member of the Future Fifty.

