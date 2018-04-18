A.M. Best will attend the 45th Conference General Assembly of the African Insurance Organisation (AIO), 6-9 May in Accra, Ghana. The theme of this year's conference is Innovation, Risk and the Future of Insurance in Emerging Markets."

Dr. Edem Kuenyehia, director, market development and communications at A.M. Best, will be holding scheduled business meetings at the conference. To arrange a meeting with Dr. Kuenyehia at the event, please contact jekaterina.kosheleva@ambest.com.

A.M. Best provides Financial Strength, Long- and Short-Term Issuer Credit and Long- and Short-Term Issue Credit Ratings for thousands of insurers and reinsurers worldwide, including ratings on a number of national and regional (re)insurers across Africa's insurance markets.

Visitors to www.ambest.com/ratings can learn about Best's Credit Ratings and read criteria reports explaining the rating components and process.

A.M. Best is also the leading specialist insurer rating agency, publishing ratings on re/insurance companies in more than 90 countries worldwide, as well as a provider of industry research, news and analysis on the insurance markets around the globe.

More information about the conference and the AIO is available at http://www.african-insurance.org/ and at www.cvent.com/d/ctqw3l.

A.M. Best is the world's oldest and most authoritative insurance rating and information source. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

