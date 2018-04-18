

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - De La Rue Plc. (DLAR.L) said it expects that revenue for the Group will increase by about 6% year on year, with growth across all product lines. Full year underlying operating profit is anticipated to be in the low to mid £60s million range, reflecting the write off of the about 4 million pounds bid costs related to the UK passport tender and delays in the shipment of certain contracts in the last week of the period.



At this early stage of the new financial year, the Group is cautious about the outturn for the full year, however starts off with a satisfactory order book underpinned by 16% growth in total order intake driven by strong growth in Identity Solutions and Product Authentication.



Further to the announcement on 22 March 2018 and having considered all options, the Group today announces it will not appeal against HMPO's decision on the UK passport tender. De La Rue will continue to fulfil its existing contract and assist with transition to the new supplier and is therefore expecting no impact on the Group's performance in the next 18 months.



The Group will issue its 2017/18 full year results at 7a.m. BST Wednesday 30 May 2018.



