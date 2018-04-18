sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 18.04.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 575 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

5,31 Euro		-0,39
-6,84 %
WKN: A0RBSQ ISIN: GB00B3DGH821 Ticker-Symbol: DL1C 
Aktie:
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DE LA RUE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DE LA RUE PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,30
5,48
11:28
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DE LA RUE PLC
DE LA RUE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DE LA RUE PLC5,31-6,84 %