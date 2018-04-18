

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hochschild Mining PLC (HOC.L) reported higher production in the first quarter compared to the year-ago period, and affirmed its production outlook for fiscal 2018.



In the first quarter of 2018, the company delivered attributable production result of 9.8 million silver equivalent ounces, or 132,036 gold equivalent ounces, mostly due to record output at Inmaculada as well as a strong result from Pallancata.



This compared to attributable production of 8.6 million silver equivalent ounces, or 116 thousand gold equivalent ounces in the year-ago period.



Ignacio Bustamante, Chief Executive Officer said, 'Hochschild has delivered a strong start to the year with better than expected contributions from Inmaculada and Pallancata and our other mines performing as planned. We are therefore firmly on track to meet our stated production and cost targets for 2018.'



Looking ahead to the full-year 2018, the company said it is on track to deliver overall production target of 514 thousand gold equivalent ounces, or 38 million silver equivalent ounces.



The company also reiterated its all-in sustaining cost for 2018 is on track to be $960-$990 per gold ounce, or $13.0-$13.4 per silver equivalent ounce.



