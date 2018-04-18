Tallinn, Estonia, 2018-04-18 08:59 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Due to technical disturbances the opening of the Nasdaq Nordic and Baltic markets will be delayed. More information to come.
Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com
Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
