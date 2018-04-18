Melrose Industries urged all remaining GKN shareholders to accept its takeover offer before midday on Wednesday as it will become unconditional in all respects at 0800 BST on Thursday. Only those GKN shareholders who have validly accepted the offer by 1200 BST on Wednesday will be able to take part in the initial settlement of consideration shares. The offer can be declared unconditional as all outstanding conditions to its takeover offer for GKN have now been satisfied or waived, Melrose ...

