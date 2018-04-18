

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hammerson plc (HMSO.L) announced the withdrawal of recommendation in respect of Intu Properties plc. (INTU.L) acquisition. The Board of Hammerson has concluded that the heightened risks associated with the Intu Acquisition outweigh the long-term rewards that can be expected in comparison to other strategic options open to the Company. The Hammerson Board has now concluded that the proposed Intu Acquisition is no longer in the best interests of Hammerson shareholder.



Hammerson said its Board has notified Intu of the withdrawal of its recommendation that shareholders vote in favour of the Intu Acquisition. Under the conditions of Hammerson's offer and the terms of the Co-operation Agreement between Hammerson and Intu, the withdrawal of the recommendation alone will not cause a lapse of Hammerson's offer or terminate the Co-operation Agreement. Unless Intu and the Panel on Takeovers and Mergers agree otherwise, Hammerson must convene a Hammerson shareholder meeting to consider the Intu Acquisition. Hammerson's offer will lapse if its shareholders do not approve the acquisition at such shareholder meeting.



On 6 December 2017, the Board of Hammerson announced an all-share offer for Intu.



Separately, intu said today it therefore regards as unsatisfactory the explanations given by the Board of Hammerson for its withdrawal of its recommendation of the intu Transaction, a transaction which intu has been pursuing in good faith since its announcement on 6 December 2017.



The Board of intu is entirely confident of intu's commercial future and prospects. The trading update issued yesterday underlined the key strengths of intu's business. intu will further update shareholders in due course on its plans.



The Board of intu will be meeting to consider Hammerson's request not to convene a shareholders' meeting to vote on the intu Transaction.



