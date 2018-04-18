Box Inc., a leader in cloud content management, today announced that Alcopa has moved its workforce to Box. Alcopa is a Belgium-based, global investment firm specializing in automotive and motorcycle import, distribution and retail. It employs over 2,300 people across more than 20 countries, and comprises over 90 individual companies.

"We work with up to 5,000 external partners across our dealerships who share and collaborate on documents around the world," said Stijn Stabel, Head of Architecture and Innovation at Alcopa. "Box is an important part of our integrated cloud-first strategy, and has helped to power an entirely new way of managing content at Alcopa."

"Alcopa is a leader in its industry, operating in multiple countries with thousands of collaborators," said Tom Addis, senior vice president and general manager of global operations at Box. "The IT team is delivering a modern way for employees and partners to work in a smarter way, and we're thrilled to help power their digital transformation."

Since 2016, Alcopa has been using Box to:

Enable secure collaboration between internal and external partners

Bridge the gap between the technology employees use at home and what they use at work, responding to the workplace shift towards mobile

Transition from on-premise Network File System to power pure cloud content management

Provide additional security around content by deploying Box Governance

Safely store and provide remote access to technical information on hundreds of vehicles and customers in its supply chain

Mitigate duplication and loss of work through document version control on Box

Act as the content layer for existing cloud technology-stack

Drive compliance for different legislations such as GDPR

"After 80 years of business, Alcopa's data was primarily non-digital and difficult to work with. Now that the data has been migrated into Box, we're excited about the potential to do more with that information with future Box products such as Box Skills," said Stijn. "Extracting added insights from our content through AI will be immensely useful for our business."

About Alcopa

Alcopa is a family-owned company based in Belgium. Its origin dates back to 1937 when Albert Moorkens set up a company producing and distributing motorcycles. Today, Alcopa employs over 2,300 employees spread in more than 20 countries. It comprises more than 90 individual companies which realized a combined turnover of 1.703 Million euros in 2015.

Alcopa defined its mission as follow: "Alcopa is an investment tool resulting from a family desire to be part of the entrepreneurial landscape in order to offer goods and services useful to society."

Alcopa comprises five Lines of Business (LOB) with different scope and geographical footprint.

About Box

Box is the cloud content management company that empowers enterprises to revolutionize how they work by securely connecting their people, information and applications. Founded in 2005, Box powers more than 80,000 businesses globally, including AstraZeneca, General Electric, P&G, and The GAP. Box is headquartered in Redwood City, CA, with offices across the United States, Europe and Asia. To learn more about Box, visit http://www.box.com/.

