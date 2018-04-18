Solution enables end-to-end tax functionality

Vertex, Inc., a leading provider of tax technology and services, today announced an integration between its indirect tax solutions and Episerver applications is now available. Access to Vertex tax functionality provides Episerver customers with access to automated sales and use tax calculations, as well as signature-ready returns, for both its on-premise and cloud solutions.

"As the global tax landscape becomes more complex and businesses are forced to compete in new ways, this automated tax functionality helps Episerver customers ensure accuracy and drive business success," said Paul Beirnes, managing director of partner development at Vertex.

Episerver provides web content management, digital commerce and marketing solutions to help organizations create unique experiences for their customers. By leveraging Vertex for Episerver, users can seamlessly integrate between the two platforms with no custom work to the e-commerce system, effectively eliminating the need for tax departments to manually update tax schedules.

With Vertex indirect tax solutions via a connector, organizations can count on reliable sales and use tax calculations and returns, regardless of jurisdiction, allowing their internal resources to focus on more valuable projects.

About Episerver

Episerver empowers digital leaders to easily create standout experiences for customers everywhere they engage, and always with measurable business results. The Episerver Digital Experience Cloud unifies digital content, commerce and marketing in one platform, including omnichannel solutions for smart personalization and intelligent campaigns. Founded in 1994, Episerver has offices in the US, UK, Sweden, Australia, Germany, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Poland, the Netherlands, Spain, South Africa, Singapore, Vietnam and the UAE.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc. is a leading provider of tax technology and services, enabling companies of all sizes to realize the full strategic potential of the tax function by automating and integrating tax processes, while leveraging advanced and predictive analytics of tax data. Vertex provides cloud-based and on-premise solutions that can be tailored to specific industries for every major line of tax, including income, sales and consumer use, value added and payroll. Headquartered in Pennsylvania, and with offices worldwide, Vertex is a privately held company that employs over 900 professionals and serves companies across the globe.

For more information about Vertex, visit www.vertexinc.com or follow Vertex on Twitter @vertexinc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180418005114/en/

