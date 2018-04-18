Attendees will gain cutting-edge insights, knowledge and best practices from leading brands

NetBase LIVE UK 2018, the most important social analytics event of the year, will be held in London on May 9-10, 2018. The two-day conference will feature leading social media experts, analysts and senior industry executives sharing the latest success stories and demonstrating how social analytics is transforming businesses, driving smart business decisions and moving social analytics beyond listening to deliver real business outcomes.

The conference will bring together global brands, agencies and social media thought leaders including Burson-Marsteller, CNC Communications, Edelman, Forrester, HotWire, ici Barbes, PostOffice and more to learn, share and network.

NetBase LIVE 2018 London will include 26 different sessions covering industry insights, real-world studies, best practices, a look ahead and more. Most notably, given the importance of the how customer journey data elevates experiences and helps brands drive differentiation, in the age of social, we're super excited about our keynote speaker, Joana van den Brink-Quintanilha (Principal Analyst, Forrester).

Additionally, attendees will be able to glean social knowledge from keynotes and four major themes:

The importance of sentiment, and how to best apply social listening to find insights that matter:

Psychographics The New Word on the Block (Teodora Coste, Strategy Analytics Manager, Burson-Marsteller)

(Teodora Coste, Strategy Analytics Manager, Burson-Marsteller) Head Heart Gut How to Make Emotional Connections with Anyone (Liam Spragley, Digital Strategist, Substance Global)

Which KPIs matter, which don't, and how to stay on top of them:

Best Practices: What to Measure and How to Measure it KPIs and Benchmarking (Anna Zaikina, Head of Social Media Insights, Digital Media Services)

How to extend social analytics beyond marketing, to get the most from your data:

Socialising Social Insight Across the Business (Darren Jones, Sr Social Media Manager, Post Office Ltd)

(Darren Jones, Sr Social Media Manager, Post Office Ltd) Bring the Power of Social to Your Entire Team By Putting Insights into the Hands of Everyone (Mike Baglietto, Director, Product Marketing, NetBase)

New trends in social analytics, and how to leverage them effectively:

Corporate Storytelling with Social Intelligence : Taking an Engagement Led Approach to Reputation Management Through Social Influencers and Trends (Lucy Cording, Director of Digital Engagement, CNC Communications)

(Lucy Cording, Director of Digital Engagement, CNC Communications) How to Use Artificial Intelligence to Develop the New Marketing Playbook for Brands (Anupam Singh, Founder, President, 113 Industries)

"NetBase LIVE brings decision makers and thought leaders together to learn, network and discuss how brands are using social media and how to optimize and spread the use of analytics throughout companies," said Paige Leidig, chief marketing officer at NetBase. "Social analytics is a constantly evolving art and science and NetBase LIVE is designed to drive interactive discussions around successful brand strategies and how to realise the most impact. The goal is for attendees to take away immediate short and long term ideas they can implement in their organisations."

NetBase LIVE London will be held at The Brewery, 52 Chiswell Street, London.

Two-day conference passes are still available online. To see the full agenda and additional conference details, visit https://www.netbaselive.com/london

