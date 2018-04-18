As announced at the Taipei JCB World Conference, on November 2, 2017, IDEMIA, the global leader in Augmented Identity, and JCB, the leading international payment network in Japan, have started the pilot of the first F.CODE Japanese payment card.

"F for fingerprint": embrace the future of payments with biometrics. F.CODE takes card payments to the next level since your fingerprint replaces the PIN code and so reinforces user's security and privacy by ensuring a unique and universal identification.

F.CODE makes customers and retailers' lives easier: no need to remember a new PIN code, your fingerprint is enough. On the retailer side, it speeds up the check-out process as well as enabling banks and governments to adopt an innovative and secure technology for the future payment experience. F.CODE will enable seamless payment transactions without compromising security.

Recognized for its longstanding expertise and experience in biometrics and payment, IDEMIA has established a strong partnership with JCB regarding payment innovation in Japan. The two companies are proud to offer today, in close partnership with Toppan Printing for the card personalization activity, the "future of payments" to a country always eager to innovate.

Pierre Barrial, Executive Vice-President of the Financial Institutions Business Unit declares: "We are really delighted to announce this first launch as part of our strong partnership with JCB. F.CODE is a unique technology that provides highly secured authentication and we are eager to implement it for the first time in Japan."

Tac Watanabe, Executive Vice President of the Brand Infrastructure Technologies Department, adds: "As the evolution of payment technologies accelerates dramatically, JCB is committed to keep developing various capabilities that can deliver a convenient and more secure payment experience. This pilot program, through our strong partnership with IDEMIA, is to demonstrate a use case of how JCB intends to provide customers with a secure and smooth way of making payments in the future."

About IDEMIA

OT-Morpho is now IDEMIA, the global leader in Augmented Identity for an increasingly digital world, with the ambition to empower citizens and consumers alike to interact, pay, connect, travel and vote in ways that are now possible in a connected environment.

Securing our identity has become mission critical in the world we live in today. By standing for Augmented Identity, we reinvent the way we think, produce, use and protect this asset, whether for individuals or for objects. We ensure privacy and trust as well as guarantee secure, authenticated and verifiable transactions for international clients from Financial, Telecom, Identity, Public Security and IoT sectors.

OT (Oberthur Technologies) and Safran Identity Security (Morpho) have joined forces to form IDEMIA. With close to $3 billion in revenues and 14,000 employees around the world, IDEMIA serves clients in 180 countries.

For more information, head to www.idemia.com. And follow us @IdemiaGroup on Twitter.

About JCB

JCB is a major global payment brand and a leading payment card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding worldwide in 1981. As part of its international growth strategy, JCB has formed alliances with hundreds of leading banks and financial institutions globally to increase merchant coverage and card member base. As a comprehensive payment solution provider, JCB commits to provide responsive and high-quality service and products to all customers worldwide. Currently, JCB cards are accepted globally and issued in 23 countries and territories.

For more information, please visit: www.global.jcb/en/

