Telecoming Among Europe's Top 100 Companies

Telecoming, an international company specialized in the development of carrier billing technologies has been recognized among Europe's 100 fastest growing companies by Red Herring.

The firm founded in Spain has achieved a double-digit growth per year since its start, exclusively through an organic-oriented strategy. By 2017 the company registered a €68M turnover and is expecting to exceed 90M€ this year.

Red Herring's jury during an award-giving ceremony celebrated in Amsterdam on April 17th included Telecoming among this selective group of companies due to the firm's solid track record and technology-oriented business model.

Christophe Cassand, CEO of the firm explained: "We are proud of our ability to anticipate market changes and to continue growing in such an exciting industry. International acknowledgements like this one confirm that we are doing well."

Red Herring is a media company with a long history and the Top 100 Europe forum celebrates the top private companies in the European region. Red Herring's editorial team analyzes hundreds of cutting edge companies and select those which are positioned to grow at an explosive rate.

About Telecoming

Telecoming is a Spanish company specialized since 2008 in the development of carrier billing technologies aimed at promoting digital consumption. The company's core business areas are digital entertainment, through content partnerships, payment technologies deployment and online advertising, thanks to a professional performance marketing team. Telecoming operates in 7 countries and monetizes digital contents anytime, anywhere and from any device. The firm is ranked among the best Spanish workplaces and has been acknowledged by the London Stock Exchange as one of the most Inspiring European Organizations. Moreover, it's among Europe's 500 fastest growing companies, according to Morningstar's Inc. 5000 Ranking, 2018. More information: http://www.telecoming.com

