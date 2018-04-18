SystemsUp Achieves Five Microsoft Gold Competencies

LONDON, April 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

SystemsUp demonstrates its commitment to technical excellence for customers

SystemsUp, the digital transformation consultancy, is proud to announce that it has achieved five Microsoft Gold partner competencies and two Microsoft Silver competencies, demonstrating it has the expertise, knowledge and commitment to support customers throughout their journey to a cloud first world.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/678250/SystemsUp_Logo.jpg )



The new Microsoft Gold competencies SystemsUp has achieved are for: Application Development; Cloud Platform; Cloud Productivity; Collaboration and Content; and Windows and Devices. SystemsUp, which is part of U.K. managed cloud services provider iomart , has also achieved two Silver competencies from Microsoft, for Data Platform and Messaging.

Greg Hawthorn, Consultancy Director for SystemsUp, said: "It takes a lot of hard work and dedication to get one, let alone seven, Microsoft competencies. We have a fantastic team of full-time consultants and I'd like to recognise their efforts in passing all the required examinations and showcasing the great results that their expertise has delivered for our customers.

"These five Gold and two Silver competencies not only demonstrate our in-depth knowledge of Microsoft's products and services but also our commitment to technical excellence in enabling our customers to use them to foster innovation and mobility in the workplace."

To earn a Microsoft competency partners have to pass a series of examinations to prove their technological expertise and submit customer references to demonstrate successful project delivery.

SystemsUp helps businesses and organisations of all sizes use the best cloud technologies to improve service delivery. Its consultants work with customers across the public and private sector to build secure platforms; optimise applications for performance; improve mobility and collaboration in the workplace; and use data to improve decision-making. Recent projects have involved moving a prestigious law firm to Microsoft Azure and helping a Premier League club migrate to Office 365 to improve online collaboration for its staff.

About SystemsUp

SystemsUp is a highly regarded professional services company and delivers outstanding cloud consultancy services with consistent year-on-year growth through the success of our clients.

SystemsUp delivers successful cloud transformation engagements in the public and private sectors. Our clients range from high profile government departments, FTSE 100 and global blue chip companies, to smaller specialist organisations and application vendors across all markets. It is part of U.K. cloud company iomart Group plc. www.systemsup.co.uk

