On March 16, 2018, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decided that the shares in VA Automotive i Hässleholm AB ("the Company") were to receive observation status due to material adverse uncertainty in respect of the Company's financial situation, with reference to a press releases published by the Company on the same day.



On April 18, 2018, the Company published a press release with information that the Company has cancelled its planned rights issue and that the Company has filed for company reorganization.



The current rules of Nasdaq First North state that a listed company can be given observation status if any circumstance exists that result in material adverse uncertainty in respect of the company's financial situation.



With reference to what is stated above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the shares in VA Automotive i Hässleholm AB (AUTO, ISIN code SE0006426508, order book ID 104396) will be given observation status also with reference to the above circumstances.



