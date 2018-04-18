Hammerson has withdrawn its recommendation for its proposed £3.2bn takeover of Intu Properties, blaming problems in the UK retail market and opposition among some shareholders for its change of heart. The shopping centre owner agreed in December to buy Intu in an all-share deal that valued its rival at £3.4bn at the time. The acquisition would have combined Hammerson's Brent Cross and Bullring shopping centres in London and Birmingham with Intu's Trafford Centre in Manchester and Bicester ...

