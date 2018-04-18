Packaging business Smurfit Kappa has invested further into its Facture paper mill in France in order to meet increased demand for its kraftliner products, made of 100% unbleached softwood fibres and high quality recycled fibres. Upgrades to the mill, located to the south-west of France, was successfully completed last month following a three-week shutdown which included the implementation of a new pulp-washing line and a complete overhaul of its black liquor recovery boiler. Smurfitt's plans for ...

