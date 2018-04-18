BT Group announced on Wednesday that it would bring together its enterprise businesses in the UK and the Republic of Ireland, in a bid to accelerate its transformation, simplify its operating model and strengthen accountabilities. The FTSE 100 telco giant said its 'business and public sector' and 'wholesale and ventures' would be combined to create a new business unit, BT Enterprise. Gerry McQuade - currently CEO of the wholesale and ventures business - was appointed to bring together and lead ...

