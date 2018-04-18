Bodycote has signed a 15-year contract with Rolls-Royce's civil aerospace business that is expected to be worth more than £160m in incremental revenues. As part of the contract, Bodycote will provides thermal processing services which include specialised vacuum heat treatment and hot isostatic pressing, supporting Rolls-Royce's turbine blade casting facilities in Derby and Rotherham. "The agreement ensures the provision of specialist thermal processing capacity utilising Bodycote's high ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...