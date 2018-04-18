Distribution and outsourcing group Bunzl posted a jump in first-quarter revenue on Wednesday as it announced the completion of acquisitions in the US and the Netherlands last month. In an update for period since end of December 2017, Bunzl said overall trading has been consistent with expectations at the annual results, with revenue up 7% at actual exchange rates and 14% at constant exchange rates. The company saw underlying revenue growth of around 6%, mostly due to the additional grocery ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...