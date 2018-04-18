FTSE 250 comparison website Moneysupermarket.com reported a 4% jump in first-quarter revenue on Wednesday and said it remains confident of meeting current market expectations. Total revenues in the quarter ending 31 March came to £88.3m, with revenue in the insurance business up 4% to £47.1m and revenue from the money segment down 1% to £23.1m. In the home services business, revenue was 15% higher at £11.5m, while core group revenues increased 4% to £81.7m. The company said its performance ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...