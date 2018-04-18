In response to the changes under way in the automotive industry, the Group has published its long-term CSR roadmap outlining its ambitions for the year 2035 and beyond.

These objectives push forward the Group's previously announced medium-term (2020-2025) commitments.

They put its sustainable growth strategy into action.

In its Integrated Report, the Group (Paris:UG) presents a summary of its business model and its strategy in light of the many challenges it faces.

Providing an overview of the Group's strategy from a societal perspective, this report highlights its business model for creating financial and non-financial value over the long term, and the way this value is shared with all stakeholders.

The Sustainable Development joined forces with the Financial Communications and Strategy Departments to issue this report, which aims to increase the Group's transparency for the benefit of its stakeholders (customers, employees, shareholders and institutional investors, suppliers, research partners, host communities and civil society etc.) by providing a clear view of its ambitions for the future.

The Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Reportpresents information on the Group's initiatives, annual results and targets on its 23 environmental, social and societal issues. Drafted with the support of a network of experts from the Group's various activities and audited by an independent third party, this report is a reference publication for all of the Group's stakeholders.

Groupe PSA CSR Report was assessed as an "Advanced" Communication on Progress (COP) by the United Nations Global Compact, for the third year in a row. This label recognises companies for their commitment to transparency and exemplary practices in sustainable development.

About Groupe PSA

Groupe PSA designs unique automotive experiences and delivers mobility solutions to meet all customer expectations. The Group has five car brands, PeugeotCitroënDSOpel and Vauxhall and provides a wide array of mobility and smart services under the Free2Move brand. Its Push to Pass strategic plan represents a first step towards the achievement of the Group's vision to be "a global carmaker with cutting-edge efficiency and a leading mobility provider sustaining lifetime customer relationships". An early innovator in the field of autonomous and connected cars, Groupe PSA is also involved in financing activities through Banque PSA Finance and in automotive equipment via Faurecia. Find out more at groupe-psa.com/en.

