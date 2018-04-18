Tissue World Miami 2018 Conference and Exhibition Concluded on a Successful Note

MIAMI, April 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Tissue World Miami 2018 -- North America's largest gathering of the global tissue industry -- concluded on a successful note at the Miami Beach Convention Center on March 23, 2018. This was the ninth edition of the four-day conference (March 20-23) and trade show (March 21-23) to be held in North America and the eighth time the event has been held in South Florida.

The exhibition attracted more than 200 companies from 21 countries to showcase the latest products, services and technologies in the tissue manufacturing business on the 125,000-square-foot show floor. Exhibiting companies hailed from Brazil, Canada, China, Czech Republic, Finland, Germany, India, Indonesia, Israel, Italy, South Korea, Lebanon, Mexico, Portugal, Republic of Serbia, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, United Kingdom and the United States. A total of 1687 participants visited the trade show across the 3 days.

More than 50 experts from across the tissue business' value and supply chains shared industry insights and expert knowledge during the four-day conference, themed "When Best in Class Isn't Good Enough: Identifying Hidden Dynamics to Optimize Business Performance," the innovative program for Business and Management Day on March 21 focused on understanding global interdependencies, identifying the dynamics of a mature tissue industry and exploring the fast-moving trends influencing the North American -- and, by extension, the global -- economy.

In addition to current industry dynamics, business drivers such as shifts in global trade, Big Data integration, economic and population trends were critically examined, providing attendees a comprehensive understanding of the state of the contemporary tissue industry.

The coveted Tissue World Magazine Mill Awards were presented at Tissue World Miami's Gala Dinner on March 21. Resolute Forest Products (Calhoun Pulp, Paper and Tissue Operations) received the Most Energy-Aware Mill Award, Essity took the Best Tissue Marketing Strategy Award, and Cascades Pro was named first runner-up in the marketing category.

"This was a special show for Tissue World, as we celebrated the event's 25th anniversary and the return to Miami after four years," said Agnes Gehot, deputy event director for Tissue World. "The feedback we have received from attendees, delegates and exhibitors has been resoundingly positive, and Tissue World Miami 2018 was an unqualified success."

For more information about Tissue World Miami 2018, visit these links.

Exhibitor List: http://apps.ubmasia.com/exhlist/Tissue-World-Miami-2018/en/

Conference Agenda: http://www.tissueworld.com/miami/en-us/conference_day1

IMAGES: Photos from Tissue World Miami 2018 are available for download at:

http://www.tissueworld.com/miami/en-us/gallery

ABOUT TISSUE WORLD

Tissue World Miami is part of the Tissue World international tissue industry event portfolio, established in 1993. The portfolio includes trade shows and conferences serving the tissue industry in the Americas, Europe, Middle East and Asia. Tissue World publishes Tissue World magazine, the independent news resource for the global tissue business. Tissue World Miami is organized by UBM Exhibition Singapore Pte Ltd., a unit of UBM plc (LON: UBM).

ABOUT UBM PLC

UBM plc is the largest pure-play B2B Events organizer in the world. In an increasingly digital world, the value of connecting on a meaningful, human level has never been more important. At UBM, our deep knowledge and passion for the industry sectors we serve allow us to create valuable experiences where people can succeed. At our events people build relationships, close deals and grow their businesses. Our 3,750-plus people, based in more than 20 countries, serve more than 50 different sectors -- from fashion to pharmaceutical ingredients. These global networks, skilled, passionate people and market-leading events provide exciting opportunities for business people to achieve their ambitions.

Media Contact:

Contact Person: Yew Lei Ching

Phone Number: +65 62336643

Email: leiching.yew@ubm.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/678672/TW_MIAMI_03_21_2018_482.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/653701/UBM_Logo.jpg

