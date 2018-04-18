Pegasus Food Futures Presents Saadiyat Beach Golf Club's First Corporate Golf Event 2018

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, April 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Pegasus Food Futures is the proud sponsor of Saadiyat Beach Golf Club (SBGC)'s very first Corporate Golf Challenge. They look forward to inspiring individuals to participate in this exciting event. The day will be composed of an 18-hole golf challenge, with all teams competing to win a number of prizes provided by Pegasus Food Futures.

The UAE-based AgriTech company, who is already producing lettuce, mint, tomatoes, strawberries, and peas, will be launching at the SBGC Corporate Golf event, their latest addition, the superfood kale, into their ever increasing production line from one of their local farms in Abu Dhabi.

Using hydroponic methods combined with new technologies, Pegasus Food Futures continues to challenge traditional agriculture by providing locally grown and sold produce in the Middle East, bringing them a step closer to not only providing food security but also sustainability throughout the region.

Sustainable agriculture through hydroponics reinforces the importance of fighting food security while also incorporating this agricultural development with the social interests of their existing and new clients. Many individuals who have joined Pegasus Food Futures' campaign have keen interests in sports, healthy eating habits, and locally produced sustainable food.

'Detox your portfolio with Kale!' is the company's new campaign that will illustrate how hydroponically grown food can be both nutritional and profitable to investors and the general public.

Pegasus Food Futures provides solutions for these global food supply challenges through its operations and innovations in Hydroponic farming and food production. With sites in Al Ajban and throughout the region, 2018 will showcase how the Pegasus Food Futures team is determined to promote a reliable and an affordable food source that is environmentally sustainable and essential to meet the needs of a growing population.

