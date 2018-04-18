The "Biopower Industry in United Kingdom Analysis Forecast 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Biopower is a growing addition to UK's total renewables capacity. The total biomass power installed in the UK by the end of 2016 stood at 4.5 GW and is expected to cross 6 GW by the end of 2025. Recent years has witnessed the government aiming to boost the growth of biopower industry by putting in place various subsidies and investment programs. The commissioning of the Tilbury biomass increased the annual installation capacity of the UK biopower market since 2011. It is now one of the biggest biomass power plant in the world.

Biopower in United Kingdom Analysis and Forecast 2018 begins with an introduction to biopower, covering the basics of biopower and how it can be used as an energy source. Conversion technologies such as anaerobic digestion, combustion, gasification, pyrolysis, etc., are touched upon.

We look at the global biopower industry through a brief profile, which includes an industry overview, statistics on the installed capacity of biopower and an analysis of biopower markets in Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe.

The biopower industry in United Kingdom is analyzed through an industry overview, installed capacity statistics, and electricity generation in the country from biopower feedstock. We also analyze the capital expenditure on biopower in United Kingdom and the industry investment. Regulatory framework governing the industry are also looked at.

