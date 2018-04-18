Image Recognition Market Worth $77.69 Billion by 2025 | CAGR: 19.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global image recognition market size is expected to reach USD 77.69 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., reporting a 19.2% CAGR during the forecast period.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg )



Image recognition technology plays a crucial role in information technology (IT) and online visual revolution, owing to growth in digitization. Rising popularity of media cloud services and mobile devices equipped with cameras has resulted in the growing trend of experience sharing on the web. This, in turn, has resulted in increased digital data, particularly unstructured multimedia data, which majorly comprises images and videos.

Images and videos reflect a good part of human conversations, interactions, and knowledge, which have led to substantial opportunities to create new products, applications, and use cases. This has driven the growth of image recognition technology. However, large storage requirement for multimedia data and analyzing low-resolution images may pose a challenge to the growth of market.

Image recognition technology detects and identifies objects and features in a digital image and works with the help of various types of algorithms, such as optical character recognition, pattern matching and gradient matching, and face recognition, which are being developed on a daily basis. It has numerous applications such as publishing, traffic management, advertising, e-commerce, and security. Image recognition technology has witnessed several opportunities, such as big data analytics and effective branding of products and services, owing to the extending reach of image database. Some of these databases, such as ImageNet and Pascal VOC, are freely available. The database contains millions of keyword-tagged images that describe objects present in the image. It forms the basis for image recognition and enables computers to accurately and quickly identify objects in the picture.

Rising popularity of image recognition technology is encouraging manufacturers to invest in research and development for creating reliable, cost-effective, and improved products and solutions. Existing players are continuously making substantial investments to develop new products for providing enhanced user experience.

Browse full research report with TOC on"Image Recognition Market Analysis Report By Technique, By Application (Augmented Reality, Security & Surveillance, Scanning & Imaging), By Component, By Deployment Mode, By Vertical, And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025" at:https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/image-recognition-market

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

Easy Internet accessibility, along with growing popularity of social media, has led to growth in demand for image recognition technology

Rising use of smartphones and large investments made by smartphone vendors such as Huawei and Apple to add AI capabilities to their smartphones are fueling market growth

Increasing demand of the virtual market and rising number of unstructured multimedia data are creating immense market potential for image recognition solutions

Growing integration of image recognition and mobile computing platforms in various applications such as digital shopping and document verification are propelling market growth

Key industry participants include Catchoom ( Spain ); Google, Inc. (U.S.); LTU Technologies ( France ); NEC Corporation ( Japan ); and Qualcomm Incorporated (U.S.).

Browse related reports by Grand View Research:

Enterprise 2.0 Technologies Market - Enterprise 2.0 is a developing set of technologies based on upcoming innovation which facilitates the capture of implicit data and generates collaboration owing to its participatory and social nature.

Mobile Wallet Market - The global mobile wallet market size was valued at USD 592.45 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach USD 7,581.91 billion by 2024.

Set Top Box (STB) Market- The global Set Top Box (STB) market size was estimated at USD 17.14 billion in 2015 and is anticipated to reach USD 29.78 billion by 2024.

Smart Elevator Market - The global smart elevator market size was USD 10.50 billion in 2014. The market is anticipated to reach USD 30.55 billion by 2022.

Grand View Research has segmented the global image recognition market based on technique, application, component, deployment mode, vertical, and region:

Image Recognition Technique Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) QR/Barcode Recognition Object Recognition Facial Recognition Pattern Recognition Optical Character Recognition

Image Recognition Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Augmented Reality Scanning & Imaging Security & Surveillance Marketing & Advertising Image Search

Image Recognition Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Hardware Software Service

Image Recognition Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) On-Premise Cloud

Image Recognition Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Retail & E-commerce Media & Entertainment BFSI Automobile & Transportation Telecom & IT Government Healthcare Others

Image Recognition Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. Asia Pacific China Japan India South America Brazil Middle East & Africa



Read Our Blog By Grand View Research:https://www.grandviewresearch.com/blogs/technology

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, Inc. is a U.S. based market research and consulting company, registered in the State of California and headquartered in San Francisco. The company provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. To help clients make informed business decisions, we offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a range of industries, from technology to chemicals, materials and healthcare.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com



Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com