Rockstone Research: The First ZincNyx Energy Storage Plant to be Deployed in New York City

Partnership with Digital Energy Corp. to maximize financial performance from energy infrastructure assets



ZURICH, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / April 18, 2018 / Today, MGX Minerals Inc. (CSE: XMG; OTCQB: MGXMF; Frankfurt: 1MG) announced a partnership agreement between its 100% owned subsidiary ZincNyx Energy Solutions Inc. and New York-based systems integrator Digital Energy Corp.

According to the agreement, Digital Energy will install the ZincNyx battery system at a demonstration site in New York City and upon successful completion of the first project, ZincNyx and Digital Energy will develop additional installation sites and work to expand distribution of the ZincNyx technology in the US, as President and CEO of ZincNyx, Suresh Singh, explained: "We are delighted with this partnership with Digital Energy. Digital's years of experience with system integration and energy generation will greatly enhance our ability to deploy energy storage solutions throughout the United States."

English: http://rockstone-research.com/index.php/en/research-reports/4552-The-First-ZincNyx-Energy-Storage-Plant-to-be-Deployed-in-New-York-City

German: http://rockstone-research.com/index.php/de/research-reports/4553-Die-erste-ZincNyx-Energiespeicheranlage-wird-in-New-York-City-in-Betrieb-gehen

