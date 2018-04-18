Charities Set to Tap and Grow With Payacharity.com

NORTHAMPTON, England, April 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Award winning card payment solutions provider Payacardservices, has added its support to help charities take advantage of the popularity of contactless transactions with the launch of Payacharity.com. Payacharity brings together the components required for a successful deployment of contactless donation boxes and has been created to provide charities with everything they need to unlock the potential of accepting donations anytime anywhere.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/678307/Payacharity_Donation_Technology.jpg )



Suitable for charities looking to boost their donations and fundraising capabilities, Payacharity aims to be a one-stop-shop for charities, offering a wide range of affordable card payment solutions, from branded contactless donation boxes through to point of sale for charity stores. With fewer people carrying cash, contactless donation boxes can encourage spontaneous and higher value donations. Other card payment solutions provided by Payacharity, include traditional card machines, and online and telephone payment technology. The application process is simple with an online application form.

Bill Thomson, MD at Payacardservices said: "Having personally led the launch of contactless payments back in 2007, I am personally thrilled to announce the launch of Payacharity. We've invested in the latest technologies and partnered with great solutions to offer affordable and versatile ways for charities to accept donations."

During roll-out, Payacharity has seen immediate success with large charities such as Alzheimer's Research UK. Welcoming the service provided with a single point of contact, the Head of Fundraising Operations commented:

"We originally tried to deal directly with suppliers and banks to set up contactless payments for our organisation. However after 8 months of backwards and forwards and untold staff time chasing instruction manuals and packages lost in shipping, I was ready to give up. This is where Payacharity came in, not only did they coach me through the process, they then set up two rental boxes with less than two days' notice."

The benefits don't just stop with the efforts of charities. Corporate organisations looking to initiate or boost their social responsibility programme, can do so with Payacharity. Contactless donation boxes can easily be placed in receptions or staff restaurant areas in support of their favoured charities without having the worry to empty and bank the funds. Organisations have the option to sponsor contactless donation boxes on behalf of their chosen charity.

To find out more about how Payacharity can help your charity or organisation, please call +44-(0)-333-123-1243, or visit http://www.payacharity.com .

Find out more about Payacharity