The French oil group, which is the parent company of U.S. solar manufacturer, SunPower, is set to acquire a 74.33% stake in France's third largest power utility, Direct Energie, the parent company of independent solar power producer, Neoen. With this move, Total is gearing up to expand its presence in the power sector, particularly in France and Belgium.French oil company, Total SA has signed an agreement with the controlling shareholders of France-based power provider, Direct Energie for the acquisition of a 74.33% stake in the company. The aggregate acquisition price is estimated to be around ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...