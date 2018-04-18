London traders had a sunny disposition early on Wednesday taking their cue from a turn in the weather and upbeat sessions in the US and Asia as investors eyed the release of key inflation data and sifted through a deluge of corporate news. At 0830 BST, the FTSE 100 was up 0.3% to 7,244.53, while the pound was up 0.1% versus the euro at 1.1559 and flat against the dollar at 1.4282. Analyst Jasper Lawler at London Capital Group said: "The calmer sentiment in the market as investor concerns fade ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...