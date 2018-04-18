CYBG announced on Wednesday that it expects to increase its provisions for legacy PPI costs as at 31 March by £350m, with the provision amount subject to the finalisation of its half year results for the six months ended 31 March. The FTSE 250 banking group, which operates the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank and 'B' consumer brands, said that under the terms of the conduct indemnity deed with National Australia Bank, the remaining undrawn indemnity amount of £148m would be fully utilised, with ...

