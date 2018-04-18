High performance aerospace, defence and energy components provider Meggitt has secured a multi-million dollar contract with Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI), it announced on Wednesday, to supply advanced nose and main wheels, high performance carbon brakes and a brake control system for the KF-X multirole fighter jet. The FTSE 250 company said the KF-X programme, a partnership between South Korea and Indonesia, was currently in development and expected to enter production in the mid 2020's. It ...

