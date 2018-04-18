Rio Tinto issued its first quarter production figures on Wednesday, reporting that Pilbara iron ore shipments at 80.3 million tonnes were 5% higher than the first quarter of 2017, benefitting from productivity improvements and fewer weather disruptions. The FTSE 100 company said bauxite production of 12.7 million tonnes was 12% higher than the corresponding quarter last year, which it put down to continued operational improvements. Third party shipments increased by 19% to 8.2 million tonnes, ...

