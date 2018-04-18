

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks extended gains from the previous session on Wednesday as tensions eased on the Korean Peninsula and China said it would allow full foreign ownership of automakers in five years, ending restrictions that helped to fuel its dispute with Washington.



The benchmark DAX was up 35 points or 0.27 percent at 12,619 in opening deals after climbing as much as 1.6 percent in the previous session.



Evotec rose half a percent. The company said that its multi-target alliance with Bayer has advanced another promising small molecule into Phase I for the treatment of endometriosis. Bayer AG shares also traded modestly higher.



Automaker BMW slid 0.6 percent, Daimler shed 1.3 percent and Volkswagen eased 0.3 percent.



Europe's passenger car sales declined in March, marking the first March drop since 2014, the European Automobile Manufacturers Association reported today. Car sales decreased 5.3 percent year-on-year to 1.79 million units in March.



