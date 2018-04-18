

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were modestly higher on Wednesday after U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed that the two Koreas are negotiating an end to hostilities and the People's Bank of China lowered the reserve requirement ratio for most commercial banks in a bid to free up funds for lending and improve liquidity.



In another significant development, China said it would allow full foreign ownership of automakers in five years, ending restrictions that helped to fuel its dispute with Washington.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 21 points or 0.39 percent at 5,374 in opening deals after rising 0.8 percent on Tuesday.



Danone shares rallied 2.8 percent. The food group confirmed its 2018 guidance after reporting a 5 percent rise in first-quarter like-for-like sales.



Automaker Renault was marginally lower and Peugeot dropped half a percent after industry data showed Europe's passenger car sales decreased 5.3 percent year-on-year to 1.79 million units in March.



