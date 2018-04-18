

LA DEFENSE (dpa-AFX) - Total S.A. (TTA.L, TTFNF.PK, TOT) Wednesday said it has entered into an agreement with the controlling shareholders of Direct Energie for the proposed acquisition of 74.33 percent of its share capital, at a price of 42 euros per share, ex-dividend of 0.35 euros per share. The total value of the deal is around approximately 1.4 billion euros. Upon the conclusion of the acquisition, Total will file with the French Financial Market Authority - Autorité des marchés financiers for a mandatory tender offer on the securities of Direct Energie which are traded on Euronext Paris at the same price per share of 42 percent. The offer will represent a 30 percent premium above Direct Energie's closing share price on April 17. The offer thereby values Direct Energie at approximately 12.5 times its 2018 projected EBITDA.



Direct Energie said its Board of Directors unanimously approved the transaction.



The acquisition will help Total to actively pursue its development in electricity and gas generation and distribution in France and Belgium



