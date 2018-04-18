Nasdaq has as of today made the following calculation of the Stibor fixing for the 18th of April in its capacity of calculating agent of the Stibor fixing.



In accordance with the Stibor framework, the Stibor fixing for today has been manually calculated . Please see below the Stibor Fixings for today. The manual publication of the fixing is due to technical issues at the Exchange. For further information on the Stibor fixing please go to: https://www.swedishbankers.se/fraagor-vi-arbetar-med/stibor/stibor/





Fixing ----------- T/N -0,526 ----------- 1W -0,522 ----------- 1M -0,473 ----------- 2M -0,417 ----------- 3M -0,362 ----------- 6M -0,284 -----------





